Ex-MP, MLA quit BJP to join Congress

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, May 12

Two-term former MP from Kurukshetra Kailasho Saini and ex-MLA from Beri Ajit Singh Kadian along with their supporters quit the BJP and joined the Congress in presence of ex-CM Bhupinder Hooda here today.

On the occasion, Hooda said joining of Saini, who belongs to the backward class, would definitely strengthen the Congress. “The Congress will also benefit from the experience of a senior leader like Ajit Singh Kadian,” he added.

Saini said the BJP was an “anti-democratic party. “The BJP is moving ahead on the policy of taking away the right of reservation from SC and OBC. In such a situation, there was no justification for remaining within this party,” she said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhupinder Hooda #BJP #Congress #Kurukshetra #Rohtak