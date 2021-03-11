Ex-naib tehsildar among 12 booked for illegal registration of EWS flats

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 11

On the recommendation of CM flying squad, the police have booked 12 persons, including former naib tehsildar of Badshahpur tehsil, for illegal registration of EWS flats and construction without obtaining no objection certificate (NOC). The registry clerk of the same tehsil was also booked yesterday for illegal registration of EWS flats.

What probe revealed Ajay Malik, the then naib tehsildar, was posted in Badshahpur tehsil from October 26, 2020, to December 10, 2021. During this period, he issued registries of three EWS flats and four illegally constructed premises for which not even single owner had taken NOC. Malik gave undue advantage to EWS flat owners by registering their properties via fake possession letters.

Sub-inspector (SI) Suresh Kumar of the CM flying squad stated in his complaint that after receiving information about forging of documents and registration of EWS flats without permission in Badshahpur tehsil a probe was initiated. “Investigation revealed that under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) scheme 55 flats were allotted in Ansal Esencia Society, Sector 67, while 192 EWS flats were allotted in Tata Group Housing Society, Sector 72. Beneficiaries were given possession of flats in 2018 and 2020 in both societies. As per rules, these flats cannot be sold before five years. But some owners not only sold their flats, but also got these registered in connivance with naib tehsildar and others,” the SI stated in his complaint.

Further investigation revealed that Kishan Chand of Budhera village had got EWS flat No. F-2677 in Ansal Esencian, Sector 67. He received the conveyance deed and possession of the flat in 2020. Later, Kishan Chand prepared a fake possession letter dating back to 2015 and sold the flat to Anita Tanwar of Rewari.

In 2018, another owner Arjun of Saidpur Mohmpur village got possession letter of a flat in Tata Group Housing Society, Sector 72. He prepared a fake possession letter dating back to 2015 and sold the flat to Navneet Kaur of Punjab. Apart from this, illegally built houses were registered without permission.

“An FIR has been registered against former naib tehsildar Ajay Malik, Kishan Chand, Arjun, Kashish Duggal, Raj Naresh, Navneet Kaur, Ashok Kumar, Anand Kumar, Bharti, Vidya Devi, Sanjeev and Ajay Kataria,” said Inspector Sandeep Kumar, SHO, Badshahpur police station.