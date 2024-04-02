Rohtak: Ex-panch fired at, escapes unhurt

Tribune News Service

Rohtak: A former village panch, identified as Narender, was allegedly fired at while he was sitting along with his wife in an enclosure of domestic animals at Rithal Phogat village in the district on Sunday night. Narender escaped unhurt in the firing incident. In a complaint to the police, he said he was sitting with his wife in a room when they heard a loud noise. Later, they saw that a bullet had hit the cot on which they were sitting and there was a hole in the cement sheet, which formed the ceiling of the room, he added. The police have registered a case on his complaint.

