Ex-President Kovind visits Gurugram

Gurugram, July 30
Former President Ram Nath Kovind reached Gurugram to participate in the ongoing three-day India International Cultural Programme in Sector 9 here.
Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari accompanied Kovind.
At the same time, Kovind also laid the foundation stone of the International Cultural Centre at Shri SN Siddheshwar School, Sector 9A.
The cultural centre will be constructed on five acres. This cultural centre will be made the main medium of cultural activities of the country and abroad.
A museum of the remains of Saraswati river will also be built. It will also have a coordination centre for the states as well as a world coordination centre.
