Ex-Prez Kovind to address 33rd KU convocation

Kurukshetra, August 4
Former President Ram Nath Kovind will deliver the 33rd convocation address of Kurukshetra University on August 11.
Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said students who passed out in June 2022 and 88 research scholars will receive degrees. The event will be presided over by Haryana Governor and Chancellor of Kurukshetra University Bandaru Dattatreya.
Prof Sachdeva added that the graduating students will be bestowed with a copy of “Convocation Discourse”, featuring excerpts from the Taittiriya Upanishad, along with a copy of the Bhagavad Gita.
