Ex-servicemen to be special guests at Republic Day event

Gurugram, January 25
The district administration has invited more than 60 former soldiers and civil servants as special guests during the Republic Day celebrations.
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Yadav said, “Such people are unsung heroes who work every day to protect and build our country. We want to express our gratitude toward them and inspire the youth.”
The district-level Republic Day celebrations will be held at Tau Devi Lal stadium and Agriculture Minister JP Dalal will unfurl the Tricolour. A march past by the police and several cultural programmes will be held on the occasion.
Checkpoints have been established at district borders and an elaborate traffic advisory has been issued.
As per the advisory, entry of heavy vehicles will be banned in the city from 9 pm on Wednesday to 1.30 pm on Thursday. Heavy vehicles coming from Jaipur will be diverted on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway. Traffic police will be deployed on sensitive points such as Panchgaon chowk, Manesar chowk, Sirhaul border and Kapriwas chowk.
