Ex-Speaker Kadian tears copy of conversion Bill, suspended

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, March 4

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today suspended ex-Speaker and six-time MLA Dr Raghuvir Singh Kadian (77) from the House for the rest of the session over the tearing a copy of the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022.

Marshals had to be called for taking him out of the House, while Congress MLAs staged a walkout amidst the pandemonium which lasted for more than an hour.

Provisions of Bill Prohibits conversion by misrepresentation, force, threat, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by fraudulent means

Prohibits conversion by marriage or for marriage and also concealment of religion with the intention to marry

Punishment for conversion is 1-5 years, but for concealment of religion with the intention to marry is 3-10 years

For mass conversion, punishment is 5-10 years

After Home Minister Anil Vij moved the Bill in the House, Kadian said the Partition in 1947 was painful and the country was being pushed into a similar direction. “A wall is being created between Ram and Rahim. The country is going towards a divisive direction for political benefits,” he said and demanded sending the Bill to a select committee.

On divisive path A wall is being created between Ram and Rahim. The country is going towards a divisive direction for political benefits. —Dr Raghuvir Singh Kadian, Ex-Speaker & Six-time MLA Congress divided nation The country was divided in 1947 on religious lines by the Congress. It had hand in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Communalism is in their intellect. —Anil Vij, Home Minister

Vij replied, “The country was divided in 1947 on religious lines by the Congress party,” and mentioned about the party’s hand in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. “Communalism is in their intellect. This Bill doesn’t mention Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian. Anyone can profess his religion, but can’t convert one’s religion through misrepresentation, force, threat, coercion, allurement or by fraudulent means.”

By this time, most of the Congress MLAs had stood up in response to Vij’s allegations. Deputy Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Aftab Ahmed questioned how many complaints of conversion had come up, while Geeta Bhukkal said, “You build varsities, hospitals, but don’t divide people on the basis of religion.”

CM Manohar Lal Khattar intervened in the matter, saying “the Bill doesn’t mention the name of any religion and read Section 3 of the Bill which prohibits conversion, including “by marriage or for marriage” and also the concealment of one’s religion with the intention to marry.

He added that the Bill provided procedure for conversion and if the Opposition wanted, they all could get converted. The Congress MLAs reacted to the CM’s utterances and started protesting loudly. The BJP replied with “Bharat Mata ki Jai”. The CM soon took his words back.

Meanwhile, Kadian tore the Bill, to which Speaker reacted and said he would expel him. The Congress MLAs rushed to the well of the House. “You have to apologise. It is irresponsible and against the dignity of the House,” the Speaker told Kadian.

But he replied that it was not a legal document. “I had torn the farm laws too…I had torn the Bill which is divisive,” he said. He added that he respected the Speaker’s views, but didn’t apologise.

Congress chief whip BB Batra demanded that the matter should be sent to the privileges committee.

Then, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar moved a resolution for suspending Kadian for the entire session, which was passed by a voice vote.

Meanwhile, marshals came to take Kadian out of the House. The Congress MLAs, while walking out along with Kadian, raised slogans “Tanashahi Nahin Chalegi (dictatorship will not work)”. The BJP MLAs responded with “Bharat Mata ki Jai”.

Kadian was Speaker during the Congress regime from 2006 to 2009.

When the House resumed after lunch, the Congress MLAs again protested and staged a walkout.