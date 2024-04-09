Haryana leader Birender Singh joins Congress day after quitting BJP

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 9

Former Union minister Birender Singh on Tuesday joined the Congress along with his ex-MLA wife Prem Lata, a day after quitting the BJP.

The move came almost a month after his son Brijender Singh joined the grand old party.

Birender Singh (78) is the maternal grandson of the farmer leader Sir Chhotu Ram and had quit the Congress in 2014, after an over four-decade-long stint, to join the BJP.

He was Union minister for steel in the first government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also held the charge of rural development, panchayati raj, and drinking water and sanitation.

Birender Singh joined the Congress in the presence of Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state party chief Udai Bhan and party leaders inlcuding Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kumari Selja and Kiran Chaudhary.

On his return to the Congress, Birender Singh said, “It is not just my 'ghar wapsi' but also 'vichar wapsi'.”

Welcoming Birender Singh and Prem Lata into the Congress, party leader Mukul Wasnik said, “With their joining, I am sure the Congress will be strengthened in Haryana and help form the Congress government in the state.”

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “With his (Birender Singh) rejoining, he has proved the age-old saying, 'East or West, Home is the best'. He is my elder brother and I am very happy about his return to the Congress fold.”

“We need to increase our strength by displaying unity and only then will we be able to save democracy and the Constitution,” Hooda said. — with PTI

