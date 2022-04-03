Exam at 2 Jhajjar centres cancelled, 9 supervisors relieved

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, April 2

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH), cancelled an exam at two centres today and detected 236 cases of cheating during the examination of physics and economics of the senior secondary (Educational and Open School) examination held today.

The BSEH also relieved nine supervisors and two clerks for dereliction of duty and shifted the examination centers due to external interference.

A Board spokesperson said chairman Dr Jagbir Singh raided 12 examination centres today and decided to cancel the exam at two centres — Government Senior Secondary School, Subana-01 (B-1), and Government Senior Secondary School, Machrauli, Jhajjar.

He added that a large number of cheating slips were recovered from the centers. The spokesperson said the staff deployed at the centre at Subana was found guilty of dereliction of duty, for which the Board had written to the Education Department for action against them.

A total of 84,297 candidates appeared for the examination, for which 1,050 centre superintendents were appointed at as many examination centres across the state. The board has set up 372 flying squads to check use of unfair means in examination.