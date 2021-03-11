Examining issues arising out of Jai Singh judgment: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 10

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today made a statement in the House that the state government had been examining the issues legally arising out of the Supreme Court’s Jai Singh judgment.

The judgment says that shamlat land rests with panchayat and not individuals.

Four Bills Passed Haryana Water Resources (Conservation, Regulation and Management) Authority (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2022

Haryana Municipal (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Haryana Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Haryana Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

While replying to issues raised in the House during the monsoon session, the CM said the mutation of the Shamlat Deh was done in the names of private people and if the government would not take action against them, they would continue to sell the said land multiple times. It had become necessary to take timely note of this issue before it becomes an unmanageable, he said.

Former CM Bhupinder Hooda intervened in the matter and said that it was a serious issue and mutation should be stopped immediately.

The CM announced that from now onwards, public opinion would be sought before changing the status of the panchayat as a civic body. No panchayat shall be included or excluded from any civic body without public opinion, he said.

On the Cheerag scheme, the CM said some people wish to get their children enrolled in private schools, fulfilling the same, the state government had implemented the scheme. When Hooda questioned him on vacancies in the schools, Khattar said rationalisation was going on which would bring down the vacancies.

The CM announced that the state government would soon be introducing a scheme to give compensation for the houses damaged due to flood and waterlogging. Under this scheme, families having an annual income of up to Rs 1.80 lakh would get benefit. He said that the compensation norms for damage caused due to fire had also been amended. Now irrespective of the reason for the fire incident, the disaster management department would assess the incident as per the amended norms and decide the compensation amount accordingly.

Khattar said the state government had set a target to reclaim 10 lakh acres of waterlogged, saline and alkaline land. A dedicated portal for this had been launched, in which farmers’ contributions would also be ensured.

He announced that the state would be giving guaranteed government jobs to Agniveers. “A policy in this regard will be framed. Some private industrialists have also offered jobs to these Agniveers,” said Khattar.

Hooda, however, intervened in the matter and said that jobs to them should be announced for them at the time of their recruitment in the armed forces.