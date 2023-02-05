Excavation begins at Hathin block in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, February 4

Excavation has started at Kaserua Khera mound in Manpur village, which is situated in Hathin block of Palwal district. The mound which has been flattened into fields and spread across 3 acres is being excavated for the first time. Though it’s just been a few days that digging work started, an extensive layer of painted grey ware (PGW) has left archaeologists optimistic of unearthing artefacts and civilisation details from over 3,000 years ago.

“The digging has just started but we have already got an extensive layer of PGW, which confirms that the mound dates back to the pre-Gupta period around 3,000 year ago. Though the site has been flattened for agricultural purposes and mud mining by locals, yet it’s precious. A majority of such sites along the Yamuna are occupied and we cannot excavate these, but here it’s an opportunity. We will be able to divulge more details as the excavation progresses,” said archaeologist Dr Gunjan Shrivastav, site incharge.

Digging work has just started The digging has just started, but we have already found a layer of the PGW, indicating that the site is of the pre-Gupta period. A majority of such sites along the Yamuna are occupied. Since this mound is vacant, it is an opportunity. —Dr Gunjan Shrivastav, Site incharge

The painted grey ware culture (PGW) is an iron-age Indo-Aryan culture of the western gangetic plain and the Ghaggar Hakra Valley. The fine grey pottery is painted with geometric patterns in black. The PGW culture is associated with village and town settlements, domesticated horses, ivory-working, and the advent of iron metallurgy. Although most PGW sites were small farming villages, the PGW culture probably corresponds to the middle and late vedic period, i.e., the Kuru-Panchala kingdom, the first large state in the Indian subcontinent after the decline of the Indus Valley Civilisation. Meanwhile, the excavation has left the entire village excited, the villagers claim to have found many broken potteries and even bones while tilling their fields.

“We always knew that this mound was very ancient and of great importance. We are extending our full support to excavators and asking all to stay away till the work is under way,” said Sarpanch Devi Singh. The archaeologists are sensitising people towards the importance of preserving the site.

“Currently for them, it’s a treasure hunt and many people are trying to find some for themselves. We have requested the administration for more security and are apprising the people that we are not getting any gold or silver here,” said one of the officials working at site.