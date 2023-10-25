Narwana: Excessive installation of mobile towers raises concerns

One can spot cellphone towers in several residential and commercial areas in Narwana town, which are posing a serious health threat to the residents. WHO has classified radio frequency of electromagnetic radiations as potentially carcinogenic for humans. Due to pressure from multinational mobile phone companies, given their vast market base, the government blindly allows them to install these towers. The least the authorities should do is to remove them from residential areas and move them to far-flung areas. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Dumping sites a public nuisance

The area near Saraswati Vihar in Rewari town is plagued by a number of garbage dumping sites. People throw waste in vacant plots and open spaces, and this could be the reason behind the spread of diseases. The residents are also forced to breathe in foul-smelling air. I hope the authorities concerned would take heed of this letter and wake up from their deep slumber. Chanchal, Rewari

Monkey menace in fatehabad

Monkeys in Ratia town of Fatehabad district have made the lives of local residents miserable. The simians roam around in the markets and residential localities. They snatch eatables and other items from people and are a terror to the children. The residents have urged the local SDM to take immediate cognisance of the problem and rid the town of the monkey menace.

Satpal Mangla, Ratia

