Palwal: Excise & Taxation officials booked on graft charge

Tribune News Service

Palwal, September 30

Four officials, including an Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) of the Excise and Taxation Department, have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The police said the accused AETO, Taxation Inspector, a driver and a Class IV employee of the department posted in the district, had been booked in response to a complaint lodged by the Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Palwal. The action came after an audio clip of the officials in an issue of alleged corruption over entry of vehicles and related activities surfaced. They have been charged for indulging in corrupt practice leading to financial loss to the state exchequer , it was reported.

#palwal