Palwal: Excise & Taxation officials booked on graft charge

Palwal, September 30
Four officials, including an Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) of the Excise and Taxation Department, have been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The police said the accused AETO, Taxation Inspector, a driver and a Class IV employee of the department posted in the district, had been booked in response to a complaint lodged by the Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner, Palwal. The action came after an audio clip of the officials in an issue of alleged corruption over entry of vehicles and related activities surfaced. They have been charged for indulging in corrupt practice leading to financial loss to the state exchequer , it was reported.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
2 labourers killed after 3-storey building collapses amid demolition in Gurugram
Two other labourers rescued alive
Punjabi singer Alfaaz still serious; Yo Yo Honey Singh asks fans to pray for him
The rapper updates about Alfaaz’s health through Instagram p...