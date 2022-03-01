Exclusion of Karnal from NCR to hit infra growth: Ex-Speaker

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 28

Amid reports of excluding Karnal from the National Capital Region (NCR) by reducing the radius from 125 to 100 km from Delhi, former Haryana Speaker Kuldeep Sharma has said that this will adversely affect the infrastructural growth of Karnal. The government should get amended the restriction of not allowing the plying of vehicles that have crossed the age of 15 (petrol) and 10 (diesel), he added.

“Karnal would have good transport infrastructure, including rapid train, if it remains in the NCR. Karnal should be included in the NCR. Instead of getting it excluded from the NCR, the CM should work on getting the restrictions changed, which are not allowing the vehicle owners to ply the vehicles that have crossed the age 15 of petrol and 10 of diesel,” said the former speaker while interacting with media here.

He accused the Chief Minister of failing to retain the tag of the NCR with Karnal and said after the exclusion, Karnal would not get development projects of the NCR level. He further stated that with the area limit of 100 km from Delhi, Gharaunda, would remain in the NCR which would not fulfil any purpose.

Accompanied by the former Haryana Minority Commission Chairman, senior Congress leader Raghubir Sandhu, Jaswant Singh, Kauser Ali, the former speaker appealed to the CM to chalk a plan for it with the Opposition also.