Exhibition at KVA College

Karnal: A two-day exhibition was organised on the premises of Kumari Vidyavati Anand Women’s College (KVA) under the aegis of Haryana Archives Department, Panchkula. The exhibition was inaugurated by Dr Amarjeet Singh, who was also the keynote speaker. Rare documents and pictures pertaining to the history of Haryana circa 1857 and special contribution of women in the freedom movement were displayed in the exhibition. Principal Dr Meenu Sharma welcomed the guests. Amarjeet talked about the thoughts of Bhagat Singh and shed light on the martyr’s three ideologies.

National conference at GJUST

Hisar: Professor Narsi Ram Bishnoi Vice-Chancellor of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) said photonics and material science would play a major role in helping us realise the dream of a developed India. “Rapid changes are taking place in photonics and material science at the global level. There is immense potential for innovation and employment in these sectors,” the VC said while inaugurating a two-day national conference on ‘Photonics and Material Science’ being organised by the physics department of the university.

