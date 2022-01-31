Exhibition displays brutality meted out to freedom fighters at ‘Kala Pani’

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, January 30

“The dignified agony”, an art exhibition, dedicated to showcase the brutality and atrocities subjected to freedom fighters at Cellular Jail, also known as ‘Kala Pani’ in Port Blair, during the freedom struggle is drawing the attention of students, teachers and art lovers. The exhibition is being organised at Tagore Auditorium by a group of five students at the department of fine arts at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), who have left no stone unturned to exhibit the real picture of tortures subjected to freedom fighters at ‘Kala Pani’ through their woodcut print, a traditional medium of art.

“The idea to do this artwork came to mind from “Azadi ka Amritmahotsav” that aims at celebrating and commemorating 75 years of progressive India and glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. It took 40 days and cost Rs 1.5 lakh to prepare the artwork but we all are satisfied as visitors are showering praises on our work that has succeeded in demonstrating the saga of freedom struggle,” said Swati who leads the group. Anukampa, Deepak, Srishti and Ankush, other team members, said this artwork was aimed at connecting the common man with the golden chapter of the freedom struggle.

