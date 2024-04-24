Kurukshetra: Exhibition marks World Book Day

Kurukshetra, April 23
The Library at Indira Gandhi National College in collaboration with the Department of English organised a book exhibition on the occasion of World Book and Copyright Day.
The effort sought to ignite a passion for reading within students, underscoring the transformative power of literature in shaping minds and fostering curiosity.
Principal Dr Kushal Pal motivated students to read more book and inculcate reading habits. He also guided the students to write articles to help refine their personality. He appreciated the efforts of the college library and department for their efforts.
