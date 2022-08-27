Exhibition on temple architecture

Rohtak: A five-day national workshop on “Artistic Rendition of Hindu Temple Architecture”, organised by the Department of Planning and Architecture, Pt Lakhmi Chand State University of Performing and Visual Arts, concluded on Friday. The closing ceremony was attended by Vice-Chancellor Gajendra Chauhan. An exhibition showcasing the works created during the workshop was also organised. Under the guidance of noted visual artist Kuldeep Singh and the faculty members of the department, students depicted architectural nuances of 16 famous temples of Chola, Pallava, Chandela, Madurai Nayak, Vijaynagar, Pandya, Chalukya and Solanki dynasties.

‘Triveni’ plantation on varsity campus

Faridabad: To promote the benefits of ‘triveni’ trees, the faculty of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, carried out a plantation drive under the ‘Hariyali Parv’ and planted banyan, neem and peepal trees on the campus. When these three trees are planted together, it is called a ‘Triveni’. The plantation drive was organised by the members of the University Staff Club and women’s club of the university.

Conference on entrepreneurship

Yamunanagar: A conference on entrepreneurship promotion was organised at Indian Public School, Jagadhri, under the aegis of Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan. The key speakers of the programme were educationist Dr MK Sehgal, district coordinator of Swavalambi Bharat Abhiyan, and Dr Uday Bhan from Guru Nanak Khalsa College. On this occasion, Dr Sehgal honored two young entrepreneurs Vanshika Dua and Vandita Singh for their remarkable work.