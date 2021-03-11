Expectant mothers in Karnal await benefits of PM scheme

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, August 9

A number of expectant mothers are waiting for benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY), months after having applied for the same. A sum of Rs 5,000 is transferred in three instalments directly into the bank or post office account of an expectant/lactating woman.

“My wife has completed eight months of pregnancy. I submitted her documents in May, but we are yet to receive any money. We should have received the second instalment by this time,” said Sagar, who runs a salon in the city. He said the benefits should be given on time so that the purpose of the scheme could be materalised.

Around 500 applications were pending with the Women and Child Welfare Department for the disbursal of PMMVY benefits in Karnal district till Tuesday afternoon.

A woman of Assandh block said she had applied for benefits after six months of pregnancy, but three months on, she had not received any money.

Sources said the delay in submitting forms by anganwari workers at the block level and the further delay in entry by staff members were the main reasons behind late disbursal of benefits.

An official said the entire process is done online. In some cases, complete documents are not submitted, which delayed the process.

Raj Bala, programme officer (PO) of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS), said the verification of documents took time. She said she had directed officials concerned to speed up verification so that the benefits could be delivered on time. “Today, they have cleared several files, which has reduced the pendency,” she said.

