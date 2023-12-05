Karnal: Expecting high prices in coming days, farmers store paddy straw

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, December 4

Anticipating that the rates of paddy straw will go up in the coming days, farmers have started storing it in the fields.

At present, they are getting Rs 300 per quintal for basmati straw and Rs 250 per quintal for parmal straw. They are hoping to sell their stored paddy straw at a higher profit margin when the demand exceeds during summer and monsoon.

As per an estimate of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, so far around 40,000 MT of paddy straw have been stored by over 300 farmers across the district, said an official of the department.

“I have collected paddy straw from the farmers of the area and started storing it in the open. I am not in a hurry to sell it as the prices will rise in the coming days, especially during the summer and monsoon,” said Vikram Rana, a farmer-turned trader of Nigdhu village, adding that every year the rates increase as the demand exceeds. He had sold paddy straw at Rs 700 per quintal in 2020.

However, this strategy also involves some risks like spoilage and fire. But despite this, farmers are storing it. “The majority of the farmers do not have covered godowns and they have to store it in the open, due to which they have several risks,” he added.

Another farmer Sahil said paddy straw could be used for various purposes such as animal feed, biomass energy, to manufacture paper, straw-board, hats, mats, ropes, baskets, etc. It is in high demand in gaushalas also. “We send paddy straw to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi and other states,” he added. Traders said the flood during harvesting has also affected the paddy production and consequently, the paddy straw output in some parts of the district. “Flood and rainfall damaged the quality of paddy straw, due to which we are expecting a good demand,” said Chatarpal, another farmer.

The rising cost of transportation and labour has also contributed to the increase in paddy straw prices, he maintained.

Meanwhile, the district has also witnessed a fall in the stubble burning cases, increasing the number of farmers involved in stubble management, said Wazir Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), Karnal.

“The government’s efforts to curb the practice of stubble burning and promote the use of paddy straw for clean energy have increased the demand for paddy straw. This season, the district has recorded 126 cases of active fire locations, while during the last paddy season, the number was 301. As many as 18,924 farmers got themselves registered for an incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre for not burning crop residue on 1,87,700 acres,” the DDA added.

Farmers have been selling paddy straw to the IOCL, Panipat, and other industries, he said. “So far, farmers have sold around 1 lakh MT of paddy straw to the IOCL and equally to other industries,” he added.

