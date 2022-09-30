Expedite CCTV installation at bus stands: Vij

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 29

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has said that the footage of CCTV cameras is an important link in catching criminals, so the work on the installation of the CCTV cameras at bus stands and other public places in all cities should be expedited.

The Home Minister was holding a review meeting with senior officials of the Police and Home Department here today.

Vij said till the regular recruitment of forensic experts was was done, private experts should be taken on the panel to solve the cases related to cybercrime. There has been an exponential surge in the cases of cyber crime everywhere, he added.

The Home Minister said emphasis should be on police modernisation. All police stations should have bullet-proof jackets, updated vehicles and modern equipment for investigation, he said.