Expedite lifting of procured wheat, says JP Dalal

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar/Bhiwani, April 14

As the farmers and arhtiyas complain of slow lifting of wheat, Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal directed the authorities of the grain markets to expedite the lifting of the procured wheat to ensure a smooth procurement process.

The minister made a surprise visit at the grain markets in Bawani Khera, Loharu, Bahal and Dhigawa in the Bhiwani district today. In Bawani Khera grain market, arhtiyas complained about not having enough gunny bags which resulted in the sluggish pace of procurement.

Taking note of the complaints, the minister stated, “Procurement agency officials should ensure that there is no problem to the farmers in the procurement. The token should be given to the farmers on time and the work of lifting the grain should be sped up.”

He warned that strict action would be taken against the officials or employees who were negligent in the work. Dalal added that the state government had already issued instructions that there will be no deduction due to crop moisture.

“If there is moisture, it should be dried in the Sun for some time, but there should be no loss to the farmers,” he stated.

Meanwhile, with the IMD’s yellow alert for spells of rain or thundershowers on April 18 and 19, the farmers and arhtiyas worry about the stock lying in the open.

Pawan Garg, member of Hisar Arhtiyas Association, said, “Large number of farmers are expected to bring their produce to the mandis in the next couple of days. If the stock is not lifted on time, it could result in a glut of wheat at some markets due to space crunch,” he said.

According to information, the smaller purchase centres set up at the villager levels have no facilities of sheds to cover the grain which could suffer damage in case of change of weather.

