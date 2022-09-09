Expert : Competent teachers must for holistic education

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 8

State Institute of Advanced Studies for Teachers Education (SIASTE) Director Rishi Goyal said two institutes opened in Gurugram and Kurukshetra were opened by the state government in compliance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

“Diploma-level programmes being run in both the institutions were already approved by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) with all infrastructure and adequate faculty. The state government has taken a decision to upgrade multidisciplinary institutions to produce competent teachers capable of providing holistic education as envisaged in the NEP-2020,” he said, adding that the NCTE Act provides special powers to the chairperson for granting recognition to government institutions under Section 12A.

Goyal said the matter of recognition of BA BEd and BSc BEd course being run by the institutions was under process with the NCTE.

