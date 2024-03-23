Expert team reviews NDRI research

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 22

Members of the Research Advisory Committee (RAC) of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) on Friday visited various departments of the ICAR-NDRI to review research works. It was the second day of the committee’s visit to the National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI).

Director and Vice Chancellor of the NDRI, Dr Dheer Singh was apprised of the research activities being carried out by various departments and centres of the institute. At the Livestock Research Centre, cloned animals along with their donors were shown to the team members.

The Chairman of RAC, Dr Nagendra Sharma, fformer Director and Vice-Chancellor of the NDRI, Karnal, and the Central Institute for Research on Goats (CIRG), Mathura along with the RAC members emphasised on further taking the cloned technologies to dairy farmers.

The teams also visited the National Initiative on Climate Resilient Agriculture (NICRA) complex and saw the state-of-art sheds developed for animals to study the effect of environmental stress on these animals.

Members appreciated various water conservation techniques, along with cooling of the animal sheds made.

Superior semen donor bulls of Sahiwal, Tharparkar, Gir, Karan Fries and Karan Swiss breed and Murrah buffalo bulls were shown at the artificial breeding research centre. Clone bulls Karan and Tejas were also shown to the committee members.

They were also demonstrated semen freezing lab and its facilities. Team members were also taken to the model dairy plant where quality milk products are being tested, manufactured and sold to the end consumers.

The Joint Director (Research), Dr Rajan Sharma briefed about the various activities of milk testing being carried out at the referral laboratory and apprised the members of various technologies which were sold to the dairy industry and revenue generated by the institute.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal