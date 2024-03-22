Experts discuss Global South at seminar in KU

Kurukshetra, March 21
Kurukshetra University’s (KU) International Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies (ICIPS), in collaboration with Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), hosted a national seminar on ‘Recent Developments in Global South’ on Thursday in the faculty lounge.
KU Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva underscored India’s commitment to bolstering the Global South and expressed gratitude towards the RIS for recognising the university’s pivotal role. He announced that KU was one of the pioneering institutions to have implemented the New Education Policy and proposed innovative courses aligned with the thematic areas of G20.
He advocated for nurturing a culture of cooperation to address pressing issues such as poverty, environmental degradation and climate change on a global scale.
ICIPS Director VN Attri delved into the historical trajectory and evolution of the Global South, elucidating the major challenges faced by the movement. The VC also planted a tree to commemorate the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Day.
During the panel discussions, eminent professors, including Professor Davinder Kumar Madaan and Professor Jaswinder Brar from Punjabi University, Patiala; Professor Sanjay Kaushik from Panjab University, Chandigarh; Professor Shahid Ahmed from Jamia Milia Islamia University along with senior faculty members and scholars from KU engaged in a comprehensive analysis of the issues pertaining to the Global South and proposed solutions. They also talked about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their implications for the region.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...