Experts discuss Global South at seminar in KU

Kurukshetra, March 21

Kurukshetra University’s (KU) International Centre for Indo-Pacific Studies (ICIPS), in collaboration with Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS), hosted a national seminar on ‘Recent Developments in Global South’ on Thursday in the faculty lounge.

KU Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva underscored India’s commitment to bolstering the Global South and expressed gratitude towards the RIS for recognising the university’s pivotal role. He announced that KU was one of the pioneering institutions to have implemented the New Education Policy and proposed innovative courses aligned with the thematic areas of G20.

He advocated for nurturing a culture of cooperation to address pressing issues such as poverty, environmental degradation and climate change on a global scale.

ICIPS Director VN Attri delved into the historical trajectory and evolution of the Global South, elucidating the major challenges faced by the movement. The VC also planted a tree to commemorate the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Day.

During the panel discussions, eminent professors, including Professor Davinder Kumar Madaan and Professor Jaswinder Brar from Punjabi University, Patiala; Professor Sanjay Kaushik from Panjab University, Chandigarh; Professor Shahid Ahmed from Jamia Milia Islamia University along with senior faculty members and scholars from KU engaged in a comprehensive analysis of the issues pertaining to the Global South and proposed solutions. They also talked about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and their implications for the region.

