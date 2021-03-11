Experts visit memorial to decide on artwork

Tribune News Service

Ambala, June 11

Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amit Aggarwal along with a team of historians today visited the under-construction Shaheedi Smarak (martyrs’ memorial) and held a meeting regarding its early completion and to decide on the final look and artwork to be carried out at the memorial.

Aggarwal said that the memorial being built here would be opened by the second or third week of December.

The memorial being constructed to commemorate the unsung heroes of the First War of Indian Independence in 1857 at a cost of Rs 300 crore on 22 acres is in its last leg and the work related to the artwork and storyline is to be carried out.

The memorial will showcase the First War of Indian Independence in 1857, its circumstances and events that happened in different parts including the beginning, role of Ambala followed by the role of Haryana and then the martyrs across the country.

The officials said that a tribute room has also been built where visitors would be able to pay tribute to martyrs digitally and a light would be flashed in the night that would be visible from faraway locations.

Earlier, it was believed that the Revolt of 1857 started from Meerut, but facts revealed later that it started from Ambala.

At that time, lotus, ‘roti’ and the bark of trees were used as codes to convey the message to the people. So, a 65m high memorial tower in the shape of a lotus has also been built. There will be three access routes to this tower — ladder, lift and a ramp. The history of the first Revolt will be carved all around the ramp.

Earlier this year, the state government had constituted a committee of historians to identify the arms, medals, dresses, artefacts and for script writing for the Shaheedi Smarak so that authentic and verified facts could be kept before the public.

Professor Raghuvendra Tanwar, Chairman, Indian Council of Historical Research, New Delhi, historian Professor Kapil Kumar, Professor Anupa Pande, Director/ Pro-VC of National Museum Institute, New Delhi, Colonel Yogendra Singh (retd), author of military books, Dr Devender Kumar Sharma, archivist, National Archives of India, and Dr Udey Vir, retired head of the department of history from SD College, Ambala, were present during the meeting.

On this occasion, officials of PWD (B&R) and Deputy Commissioner Vikram Singh were present.