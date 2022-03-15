Experts visit varsity for 12B recognition

Bhiwani: Prof Pratap Singh Chauhan, Vice-Chancellor at Govind Guru University in Godhra, Gujarat, while addressing the teaching and non-teaching staff at the Sarvpalli RadhaKrishnan Auditorium at Chaudhary Bansilal University, Bhiwani, said folk culture and traditions were the identity and heritage of any state. The youth should come forward and contribute to preserve their folk culture and traditions. Prof Chauhan was leading the team of experts constituted by the UGC, to view their proposal for 12B recognition. The 12(B) status is mandatory for academic institutions for receiving funds from the Centre and other agencies. The Vice-Chancellor, CBLU, Prof Raj Kumar Mittal, Registrar Reetu Singh and Dean Academic Affairs Prof Radhey Shyam welcomed the UGC inspection team.

Engineering in mother tongue

Faridabad: The Vice-Chancellor of JC Bose University of Science and Technology, YMCA, Faridabad, said language should not become a barrier in teaching and learning process of students and asked the faculty members to help the students if they wanted to pursue engineering in their mother tongue. Addressing the introductory meeting of the mechanical engineering department, the VC said the National Education Policy-2020 allowed mother tongue to be used as the medium of instruction. The idea is to bridge the gap between language spoken by the student and the medium of teaching. If a student is taught in a language they do not understand, it will be difficult to achieve the target. Earlier, Prof Raj Kumar gave a brief introduction of the department and apprised the Vice-Chancellor about the progress of the newly started BTech programme in Hindi medium.