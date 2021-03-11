Explanation sought from civic body electrical division

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 10

In the General House meeting of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Tuesday, the issue of failure to install streetlights came to fore. These lights were bought around three years ago by the KMC and were not installed, following which the House has sought explanation from the electrical division. As many as 1,350 streetlights were purchased, but are still lying in a store at Karan Park, said Renu Bala Gupta, Mayor, Karnal, who chaired the House meeting. “We have sought an explanation from the XEN, JE and other officials of the division,” said the Mayor.

Xen, Je asked to explain We have sought an explanation from the XEN, JE and other officials of the division — Renu Bala Gupta, Mayor, Karnal Preparedness for monsoon started The House also passed a resolution to send a list of 17 colonies, which fulfilled the criteria of regularisation to the government.

Preparedness for the cleaning of drains and nullahs before the monsoon has started so that flood-like situation can be averted.

Naresh Narwal, Commissioner, KMC, was presiding over the meeting, in which 15 agendas were kept, of them eight were passed, two were kept pending and one was cancelled. The meeting remained peaceful. Narwal told the House that preparedness for the cleaning of drains and nullahs before the monsoon had started so that flood-like situation could be averted.

“We have started the work of cleaning the Mughal Canal and the tender to clean 28 nullahs has been called, which will be opened in a couple of days. I have asked the authorities to purchase a pipeline of around 5km to drain water if needed,” said the Commissioner.

There are 11 disposal places in the city and to hire a private agency for it, they had called tender. The company will ensure genset, diesel and manpower. Gensets will be checked on June 15, he added.He also directed the officials to keep a diesel of 72-hours in reserve, he added.

On the issue of stray dogs raised by the councillors, the Commissioner told the House that tender would be called for it.

Meanwhile, the House also passed a resolution to send a list of 17 colonies, which fulfilled the criteria of regularisation to the government. “Our 17 illegal colonies fulfill the criteria fixed by the government for regularisation, so we will send proposal to regularise them to the government,” said Mayor Gupta.