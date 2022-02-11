Explore quality education at low cost, says Haryana CM Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 10

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the Chief Minister’s Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) should explore options of providing quality education to children at low cost. This would help take education to the grassroots level, he said.

The CM invited suggestions for providing better infrastructure in schools. Khattar was reviewing the welfare schemes being run in the state, along with senior officers of various departments and the CMGGA, here today.

He directed the officers of the Education Department to issue a notification regarding fixing of seats and fee for the students, apart from arranging adequate teachers for the primary and senior secondary Model Sanskriti Schools.

The Chief Minister said special attention had been given to essential facilities in 4,000 playschools to be opened in the state. Anganwadi workers had been trained to run playschools.

Under the Meri Fasal Mera Byora scheme, registration facility should be made available free of cost at 114 offices of the Marketing Board as well as 142 offices at the block level, he said. — TNS

