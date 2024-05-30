Explosion at Fatehabad Shop

Sirsa, May 29
A welding cylinder explosion rocked a scrap shop located on Budhlada Road in Ratia, Fatehabad district, around 10 am on Wednesday, resulting in a fierce fire. The incident left the shop owner, his son, and another individual injured. They were rushed to the Civil Hospital in the city but due to the severity of their injuries, the father and son were referred to the Agroha Referral for further medical attention. The explosion occurred when a welding cylinder, commonly used in welding activities, suddenly ruptured. The fire caused significant damage to the shop.
