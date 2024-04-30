 Explosives being supplied from Rajasthan to Mahendragarh for illegal mining : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Explosives being supplied from Rajasthan to Mahendragarh for illegal mining

Explosives being supplied from Rajasthan to Mahendragarh for illegal mining

district witnesses three such cases of seizures in past 3 months

Explosives being supplied from Rajasthan to Mahendragarh for illegal mining


Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, April 29

Explosives are, as per sources, illegally being supplied to Mahendragarh district from Rajasthan for mining activities. The perpetrators have links with residents who are indulging in carrying out illegal mining at different places in the district.

The district has recorded three cases of seizure of explosives in the past three months and every case is found to be linked with Rajasthan. It indicates the unabated use of the explosives in the district.

In the latest incident, the district police arrested four persons, including three Rajasthan residents, in connection with the cross-border supply of the explosives for illegal mining. The preliminary probe by the police into the case has revealed some astonishing information.

“The explosives like detonators, blasting wires and other items were being supplied to a former gram sarpanch of Zerpur village in the district from Rajasthan in a SUV when we nabbed the vehicle driver, Ajit Kumar of Neem Ka Thana (Rajasthan), two days ago. During the interrogation, he disclosed that the explosives were provided by Mukesh, another Rajasthan man, who is employed at a mining site there,” Sub-Inspector Gobind, In-charge CIA, Mahendragarh, said.

He said Mukesh had managed to get the explosives from the mining site he was working at. These were to be used in illegal mining. Another man from Rajasthan had also been found involved in the case, hence all four were arrested.

Early this month, the police also recovered two compressor machines, 600 ft-long blasting wire and 100 detonators from a house in Digrota village under the Satnali police station.

In January, a joint team of the Department of Mines and Police had seized detonators, safety fuses, wires and other materials used in the blasts at Dholera village. The perpetrators had dug holes at five places in the village hill to trigger the blasts when the raid was conducted there. They could not trigger the blasts as they got to know about the raid and fled the spot. The police are yet to ascertain the origin of these explosives.

ASI Sajjan Singh, Investigation Officer in the Dholera explosive seizure case, said all local sellers of explosive items were contacted regarding the case but could not get any lead about the origin of the explosives.

“An investigation is still underway to ascertain those involved in supplying the explosives. We are also planning to visit those factories in neighbouring Rajasthan where the explosives are made,” he added.

Bhupinder Singh, Mining Officer, could not be contacted for his comment despite repeated attempts while another official said it was the duty of the police to find out from where the explosives were being supplied to Mahendragarh and arrest those indulging in the illegal act.

Four arrested in latest incident

In the latest incident, the district police arrested four persons, including three Rajasthan residents, in connection with the cross-border supply of the explosives for illegal mining

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Illegal Mining #Mahendragarh #Rajasthan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Raja Warring to contest againt BJP's Ravneet Bitu from Ludhiana; Congress announces 4 more candidates for Punjab

2
Diaspora

‘Sikh values are Canadian values’: PM Trudeau marks Khalsa day in Toronto amid pro-Khalistan chants

3
Trending

Man pays Rs 3 lakh fee to get marriage proposals for daughter from rich families with over Rs 200 crore turnover; internet can't keep cool

4
Entertainment

Arijit Singh fails to recognise Pakistani actor Mahira Khan during his Dubai concert, apologises to her

5
India

India summons Canadian deputy envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at event attended by PM Justin Trudeau

6
World

Russian ex-spy mastered art of 'sexpionage' only to realise she 'sex trafficked self' by being 'brainwashed'

7
Entertainment

Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’

8
Delhi

No CM can remain absent for long, it’s against national interest: Delhi High Court on Arvind Kejriwal

9
Madhya Pradesh

After Surat setback, Congress faces Indore ignominy as Lok Sabha candidate Akshay Bam withdraws nomination

10
Delhi

Excise policy case: If Kejriwal doesn't appear on summons, he can't take defence that his statement wasn't recorded, says Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Top News

Delhi summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at Trudeau event

Delhi summons Canadian envoy over pro-Khalistan slogans at Justin Trudeau's event

US report ‘identifies’ RAW official in plot to assassinate Pannun

US report ‘identifies’ RAW official in plot to assassinate Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm

Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali

Drug regulator took action over misleading ads

Delhi Police call Reddy over Shah fake video

Delhi Police call Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over Amit Shah's fake video

PM says Opposition trying to instigate people, vitiate atmos...


Cities

View All

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Ensure timely lifting of procured wheat: Official

Commuters suffer as road repair work stalled in city

Two die in mishap as tractor hits bike

EPFO launches new scheme to resolve employee grievances

Voters in Amritsar East hope Navjot Sidhu will visit them

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Providing canal water to farmers priority: Jeet Mohinder Sidhu

Wheat bags exposed to rain, farmers upset

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

Chandigarh prepares 100-day action plan for development works

INDIA VOTES 2024: Disgruntled leaders of city Congress to meet today

Chandigarh constable booked for ‘thrashing’ hotel owner

Day’s temperature falls 6.9 degrees

Rs 18L relief given to accident victim’s parents

Sunita, Atishi meet CM in jail

Sunita, Atishi meet CM in jail

Congress trying to give OBC quota to minorities: BJP

The Tribune Interview: Will work for the welfare of SCs and OBCs

Former Congress councillor among new BJP joinees

Sanjay blames BJP, L-G for MCD fiasco

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

INDIA VOTES 2024: Sports industry roped in for voter awareness

Kapurthala DC reviews poll preparedness

Ex-CM Channi seeks voters’ response on Google form

Shops, eateries join hands with admn to increase voter turnout

50 bikes with modified silencers impounded

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring is Congress’s choice from Ludhiana

Amrinder Raja Warring Congress’s trump card for Ludhiana

First randomisation of EVMs conducted in presence of political party representatives

Ludhiana district excels in voter awareness, literacy in Punjab, bags 2nd spot in SVEEP

Questions arose as Ludhiana MC auctions NHAI’s Elevated Road pillars for ads sans nod

national yogasana training programme kicks off

national yogasana training programme kicks off

Woman, help booked for ‘murder’ of man

Shakespeare Festival captivates audience

DC directs officials to speed up lifting of procured grain from Sirhind market

Senior citizens concerned over road blockade, noise pollution