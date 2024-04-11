Explosives being used for illegal mining seized in Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, April 10

Despite strictness of the administration, explosives are being used in carrying out illegal mining of stones in the Satnali area of the district.

It came to light after a police team raided a house in Digrota village and seized two compressor machines, 600-feet blasting wires and 100 detonators on Tuesday.

“We received information about Surendra’s involvement in the illegal mining activity and that two compressor machines, detonators and plastic wires were kept outside his house. The house was raided by a police team, but a man standing outside the house managed to flee through the paths created in the fields,” said a police official.

A case under Section 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act 1908 and Section 188 of the IPC has been registered against Surendra.

