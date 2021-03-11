Explosives seized from four terror suspects sent to forensic laboratory

Six probe teams of Karnal police camping in different locations

Explosives seized from four terror suspects sent to forensic laboratory

A bomb disposal squad member defuses the explosives in Karnal.

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 7

The explosives that were seized by the Karnal police from four terror suspects on Thursday have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to check their intensity.

The police suspect it to be RDX. “Prima facie, it seems to be RDX, but to determine the intensity and type of explosive, we have sent the detonator, timer, explosive and other material to the forensic lab,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP).

Meanwhile, six teams of the Karnal police led by ASP Himadri Kaushik are camping at different locations in Punjab, Delhi and other parts to verify the information given by the terror suspects.

“We have formed six teams under SIT incharge ASP Himadri Kaushik which have gone to different locations with the accused to verify the information. Teams are also in Punjab to check the locations from where they used to pick the explosives and also to investigate about the suspects whose names have been revealed by these terror suspects,” said the SP.

The police had also recovered two registration certificates (RCs) from the possession of the accused apart from an SUV. “Our team members are in Delhi to verify about the owner of the car. Also, we are investigating about the two RCs which we have seized from them,” said the SP.

On being asked what kind of efforts were being taken by the police to bring Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, SP Punia said that they would ensure appropriate legal action against those involved in this case.

So far, the investigation has revealed that accused Gurpreet Singh was in touch with Rinda through a mobile app. “Our team members are analysing the mobile phone call details and also the bank accounts of the accused,” said the SP.

On the issue of any central agency being in touch with the Karnal police, the SP said that the police from different states, BSF and other agencies have reached Karnal. “The police from different states, BSF and other agencies have provided us credible information. We are also supporting them in the investigation,” said the SP.

Meanwhile, sources said that a team of the Ambala police came to Karnal to inquire about the recovery of IED last month in Ambala district. However, the police did not confirm it.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Tajinder Bagga case: No coercive action till May 10, says HC as BJP leader appeals against arrest warrant

2
Punjab

CBI conducts searches against Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra in Rs 40-crore bank loan 'fraud' case

3
Punjab

Have done no wrong, nothing to hide: AAP MLA Gajjan Majra on CBI raids

4
Delhi

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

5
Himachal

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

6
Trending

'My duty is my priority': Delhi school teacher shares heartfelt apology note by her student, netizens shower praise

7
Punjab

No coercive action against BJP leader till May 10: Punjab and Haryana High Court

8
Haryana

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

9
Ludhiana

Punjab Agricultural University engineering girl student commits suicide

10
Haryana

Minor boy held for brutal murder of 6-year-old girl in Gurugram

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'
Entertainment

Elon Musk on claims of singer Sky Ferreira rejecting a date with him, replies 'I didn't ask anyone out'

Low on gluten, ancient wheat variety fetches four times the MSP
Punjab

Low on gluten, Punjab's ancient wheat variety 'sona moti' fetches four times the MSP

‘25% women, 15% men marry before legal age’
Delhi

25% women, 15% men marry before legal age: Report

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school
Trending

Manipur girl, who went viral for looking after younger brother while attending class, secures admission in boarding school

Viral Video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids, netizens impressed with their humility
Entertainment

Viral video: Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol hug street kids; netizens impressed with their humility

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport
Trending

Shashi Tharoor shares poem on egg-water dosa row at Kochi airport

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of the party… that’s fitness taken to another level
Entertainment

Bend it like Sushmita Sen, but even in the middle of a party… that’s fitness taken to another level

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video
Trending

Bihar teacher recites song on how to deal with extreme hot weather, see viral video

Top News

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into cyclonic storm ‘Asani’

Deep depression over southeast Bay of Bengal intensifies into severe cyclonic storm Asani

As per IMD, Aasani will reach close to Andhra Pradesh, Odish...

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

19 cops injured, 12 vehicles damaged in mob attack at Maharashtra steel factory

Heavy security deployed on the premises; 27 persons arrested...

Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Watch video: Leopard enters Panipat village; SHO leading rescue team injured in attack

Forest department team tranquilized the big cat late in the ...

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Land ceiling for tourism units in Himachal goes

Hospitality sector can now purchase land beyond 150 bighas f...

No SIM, tablets to Haryana pupils of no use

Tablets of no use to Haryana students as Education Department fails to provide SIM cards

Students not able to access Internet on the device

Cities

View All

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Drug peddler held with 2-kg heroin in Amritsar, Rs 7-lakh drug money

Comlaint filed against farmer for digging field with earth mover

Double shift in Punjab govt schools not new practice, say teachers

Industrial alcohol seized from trucker in Amritsar

Daughter-in-law, kin booked for man’s death in Amritsar

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

Chandigarh: Now, conversion issue comes under apex court scanner

State of Chandigarh women still regressive, reveals survey

Smart meter pilot project completed in Chandigarh

Woman strangles former civic body employee in Chandigarh

Probe ordered into 2 medical certificates issued by GMCH-32

Fresh trouble for Tajinder Bagga; Mohali court issues arrest warrant

Protest and political slugfest after BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, Mohali court issues fresh non-bailable warrant

Delhi Police to provide security to Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga

Minorities panel notice to Punjab chief secretary over Tajinder Bagga’s ‘turbanless’ arrest

Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest: Punjab govt moves 2 applications in High Court, wants Centre to be made party to case

Will keep raising voice against AAP, Arvind Kejriwal: BJP leader Tajinder Bagga

To moms, with love

To moms, with love

This city-based 'mompreneur' is making waves worldwide

From prof to entrepreneur

Comply with Punjab Regulation of Fee Act, unaided schools told

Moms showered with love on their special day

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

Customer kills barber over minor arguments in Ludhiana, arrested

20-year-old BTech student ends life in Punjab Agricultural University hostel in Ludhiana

No new Covid case in Ludhiana district

Direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s birthplace: Draft notification sent to Local Govt Dept for acquiring land

Delegation visits proposed textile park site at Koom Kalan

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

Major fire breaks out at three-storey building in Patiala; none injured

PRTC workers, traffic cop exchange blows

92 acres of panchayat land freed in two days: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Anurag Thakur blames AAP for Patiala violence

Will ensure potable water for residents says Neena Mittal, Rajpura MLA