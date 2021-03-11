Explosives seized from four terror suspects sent to forensic laboratory

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 7

The explosives that were seized by the Karnal police from four terror suspects on Thursday have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to check their intensity.

The police suspect it to be RDX. “Prima facie, it seems to be RDX, but to determine the intensity and type of explosive, we have sent the detonator, timer, explosive and other material to the forensic lab,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP).

Meanwhile, six teams of the Karnal police led by ASP Himadri Kaushik are camping at different locations in Punjab, Delhi and other parts to verify the information given by the terror suspects.

“We have formed six teams under SIT incharge ASP Himadri Kaushik which have gone to different locations with the accused to verify the information. Teams are also in Punjab to check the locations from where they used to pick the explosives and also to investigate about the suspects whose names have been revealed by these terror suspects,” said the SP.

The police had also recovered two registration certificates (RCs) from the possession of the accused apart from an SUV. “Our team members are in Delhi to verify about the owner of the car. Also, we are investigating about the two RCs which we have seized from them,” said the SP.

On being asked what kind of efforts were being taken by the police to bring Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, SP Punia said that they would ensure appropriate legal action against those involved in this case.

So far, the investigation has revealed that accused Gurpreet Singh was in touch with Rinda through a mobile app. “Our team members are analysing the mobile phone call details and also the bank accounts of the accused,” said the SP.

On the issue of any central agency being in touch with the Karnal police, the SP said that the police from different states, BSF and other agencies have reached Karnal. “The police from different states, BSF and other agencies have provided us credible information. We are also supporting them in the investigation,” said the SP.

Meanwhile, sources said that a team of the Ambala police came to Karnal to inquire about the recovery of IED last month in Ambala district. However, the police did not confirm it.