 Expressway alignment disrupts 2031 Faridabad Master Plan : The Tribune India

Expressway alignment disrupts 2031 Faridabad Master Plan

Expressway alignment disrupts 2031 Faridabad Master Plan

The under-construction Mumbai Expressway in Faridabad. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 28

As the work on the 30-km long Greenfield Expressway to connect the Delhi- Mumbai Expressway in Faridabad with Noida International Airport at Jewar in UP is underway, its alignment has disrupted the plan of carving out seven new sectors in the eastern part of the district, as per sources.

The Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department has raised an objection and has asked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for changes in the alignment of the expressway, it is reported. Sources in the District Town Planning Department said the expressway threatened to dissect the proposed sectors of 117, 118,119, 121, 122, 123 and 124, due to the alignment finalised for it. “The present alignment will totally disturb the plan of the new sectors, dividing them into two or more parts, and posing a major problem for residents or allottees of the sectors, said an official, adding that the new sectors had been a vital part of the city’s 2031 Master Plan that was prepared and finalised several years ago. The Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Energy and local MP, Krishan Pal Gurjar, has also expressed resentment over the issue and asked the NHAI authorities to rectify the alignment immediately.

The Additional Chief Secretary of TCP, in a letter to various departments, including the NHAI, has claimed that the infrastructure projects like bypasses, periphery roads, link roads, national and state highways, and other related projects were being implemented without taking into consideration the development plans prepared under the provisions of the Haryana Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act, 1963 .

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Brand Connect

Chrissie Swan Keto Gummies Australia & Chrissie Swan Weight Loss [Beware Scam Website ] Trisha Yearwood Gummies Where To Buy Let's Keto Gummies AU Fake Or Trusted?

2
Trending

2 Indian passengers get into scuffle on Bangkok-Kolkata flight; video goes viral

3
Punjab

Modi, Yogi pay tributes to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary

4
Entertainment

Note with name of ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan scribbled on it recovered from set where Tunisha Sharma died, Mumbai police tell court

5
Nation

7 dead, 8 injured in stampede-like situation at Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Nellore

6
Punjab

Don't personify Gurus, families: SGPC to schools

7
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

8
Himachal

Alert in Bodh Gaya amid Dalai Lama’s visit: Bihar Police detain Chinese woman

9
Nation

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

10
Haryana

No vehicles to be permitted on MG Road in Gurugram on New Year's Eve

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

India makes negative covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1

India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1

They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...

CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates

CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates

Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...

Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-linked deaths in Uzbekistan

Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan

Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...

Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...

IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air launched missile

IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile

Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...


Cities

View All

Pay property tax before Jan 1 to avoid penalty

Pay property tax before Jan 1 to avoid penalty

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Between cold & curtailment, homeless people on horns of dilemma in holy city

Tributes to freedom fighter Dr Diwan Singh Kalepani

Year saw more political activities, less development works in city

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C | Amritsar 2.8°C

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Farmers victims of corporate houses: Rakesh Tikait

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

152% jump in traffic challans in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration to again ask Punjab, Haryana to declare eco-sensitive zone around Sukhna Lake

School, dispensary run amid pyre smoke at Kharar's Rani Majra village

Work on Sarangpur centre put on hold

Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

Over 18,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure safe New Year celebrations in Delhi

Delhi Police seize 5 kg opium being smuggled to Punjab for New Year party

AAP mayor candidate, Manish Sisodia visit landfill site

Several trains delayed as fog engulfs north India

Wrestler wanted in rape, kidnapping and POCSO case arrested in Delhi: Police

Jalandhar Cops crack down on traffic violators in Model Town

Jalandhar Cops crack down on traffic violators in Model Town

NRI funds being returned, says Punjab Govt

No focus on shortage of staff in primary schools, rue teachers

Looking Back 2022: In Kapurthala, Kali Bein still choked, Kanjli headed for revival

Rahul Gandhi to tour Punjab for 9 days: Congress

70% rejuvenation work of Buddha Nullah completed, ~405 cr spent

70% rejuvenation work of Buddha Nullah completed, Rs 405 cr spent

Work on ROB at rly crossing near grain market to start soon

Illicit liquor seized, man held

Man posing as saint dupes couple of 28 tola gold in Jagraon

Scrap dealer robbed of Rs 15K at gunpoint

Man immolates himself, blames DSP, 3 other cops in viral video

Patiala man immolates himself, blames DSP, 3 other cops in viral video

Dairy, Heritage Street projects fail to take off

Play highlighting Sahibzadas’ sacrifice staged at Kheri Manian

Punjabi varsity archery team lift overall trophy

Government schools in district lack fire safety equipment