Expressway alignment disrupts 2031 Faridabad Master Plan

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, December 28

As the work on the 30-km long Greenfield Expressway to connect the Delhi- Mumbai Expressway in Faridabad with Noida International Airport at Jewar in UP is underway, its alignment has disrupted the plan of carving out seven new sectors in the eastern part of the district, as per sources.

The Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department has raised an objection and has asked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for changes in the alignment of the expressway, it is reported. Sources in the District Town Planning Department said the expressway threatened to dissect the proposed sectors of 117, 118,119, 121, 122, 123 and 124, due to the alignment finalised for it. “The present alignment will totally disturb the plan of the new sectors, dividing them into two or more parts, and posing a major problem for residents or allottees of the sectors, said an official, adding that the new sectors had been a vital part of the city’s 2031 Master Plan that was prepared and finalised several years ago. The Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Energy and local MP, Krishan Pal Gurjar, has also expressed resentment over the issue and asked the NHAI authorities to rectify the alignment immediately.

The Additional Chief Secretary of TCP, in a letter to various departments, including the NHAI, has claimed that the infrastructure projects like bypasses, periphery roads, link roads, national and state highways, and other related projects were being implemented without taking into consideration the development plans prepared under the provisions of the Haryana Scheduled Roads and Controlled Areas Restriction of Unregulated Development Act, 1963 .