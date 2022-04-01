Extend date to pay property tax

The last date for depositing the due property tax was till March 31, but in the notices sent by the Municipal Corporation to the people, there are many errors in the names of landowners, area and tax amount etc. The objections sought from the people in this context have also not been rectified so far. The Haryana Government has fixed very high rates of property tax. The tax has been calculated on the basis of the total size of the plot on the ground floor and the built-up area on each floor is also calculated on the basis of the total size of the plot, which is neither justified nor correct. Property tax should be calculated separately for the vacant space of each plot and the built-up area on each of its floors. Tax rates should also be reduced. Fresh notices should be issued to the people by removing all errors related to property tax and reducing the tax rates so that people can pay their property tax on time. The existing date for depositing property tax should be extended and the objections of the people should be removed within a stipulated period. Shakti Singh, Karnal

