Extend temporary affiliation for year, demand Haryana's pvt schools

Karnal, December 23
Scores of private school owners, along with teachers, under the banner of the Federation of Private Schools Welfare Association on Friday protested in the city, demanding the extension of temporary affiliation for a year in view of the future of children studying in such schools across the state.
They handed over a memorandum meant for the Chief Minister to the district treasury officer in support of their demand. They assembled at a Sector 12 park and raised slogans. Later, they took out a protest march towards the Mini Secretariat. Kulbhushan Sharma, state president of the association, led the protest and said there were around 1,500 private schools, which had temporary affiliation.
Every year, the government has extended it for a year since 2003, but this year, these schools have not been given extension, due to which the future of thousands of students, enrolled in IX to XII, is hanging in balance. “We are ready to take the permanent affiliation, but the government should relax the terms and conditions of land as school owners are not able to fulfil this condition,” he added. They also raised the issue that the schools had already submitted the examination forms of classes IX to XII, but their temporary recognition was yet to be done, said Sushil Sharma, district president of the association of Karnal.
