Karnal: An extension lecture on HIV/AIDS and TB was organised at Dyal Singh College, Karnal, by the Youth Red Cross Society. On this occasion, the keynote speaker Dr Saubhagya Sindhu, Medical Officer of the Health Department, gave important information about HIV, AIDS and TB infection, symptoms and its prevention to the students. College principal Dr Ashima Gakhar welcomed the chief guest with a bouquet and said the government and administration would continue to make people aware about severe diseases such as HIV/AIDS and TB through such activities. Dr Sindhu while addressing the volunteers of the Youth Red Cross said that HIV was a virus which reduced the immunity power of human body to fight against diseases. Till date no medicine has been found to kill HIV, but the search is on. A person infected with the HIV virus can infect another healthy person. She also told the volunteers that awareness is the only way to prevent HIV/AIDS.

Workshop on stock, share trading

Karnal: The department of commerce, KVA DAV College for Women, Karnal organised a workshop on stock and share trading. Sunant Grover, centre head of Startup Accelerator Chamber of Commerce visited the college with his team members. Renu Mehta, principal, addressed the gathering and congratulated the team for organising the event. Sanjana Raheja, head of department welcomed the guests Deepak, a trainer, made students aware regarding the startup and how to invest money in shares. He inspired students how to earn profit by investing in shares. Startup provides opportunity to student. Around 100 final year students of MCom and BBA attended the workshop. This workshop provided a platform to student to explore greater heights.

Earth Day celebrated

Karnal: Students of Mount Litera Zee School celebrated Earth Day under the guidance of Principal Deep Bedi. Senior faculty members along with a few students went to meet some prominent people in the city to carry out thoughtful discussion and chart out some plans which would go a long way to save the mother nature. They met Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia, Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, Councillor Megha Bhandari, and others and handed over saplings to them. They discussed to save earth and make this planent liveable.

Motivational webinar

Faridabad: Vivek Bindra, international motivational speaker, addressed the students of Aggarwal College, Ballabgarh, at a motivational webinar organised. According to KK Gupta, Principal, Bindra delivered in detail the 21 strategies essential for the students of this century for becoming a campus-preneur (entrepreneur, entrepreneur solopreneur). The motivational speech full of enthusiasm cited numerous examples of successful business organisations to make the point clear. He highlighted various skills and strategies essential to grow business successfully. He emphasised on consumer behaviour,trust, loyalty, reputation, quality, planning and innovation. He stated that the world is transforming rapidly so one should adapt to the changing scenario.