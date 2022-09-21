Kaithal: An extension lecture on stock market was organised for students of BCom and BBA of RKSD College, Kaithal, by the commerce department. Principal Sanjay Goyal welcomed the keynote speaker Bharat Khurana and highlighted the increasing role of the stock market in economic activities. Khurana made the students aware of the nuances of the stock market and various terms and concepts used at the place. The programme was coordinated by the head of the department, Prof Ajay Sharma. All professors of the department were present at the event.

Workshop on sign language

Rohtak: The Haryana State Welfare Society for Persons with Speech and Hearing Impairment (HWSPSHI) Chairperson, Dr Sharanjeet Kaur, inaugurated a workshop on “Awareness campaign on sign language” organised on the campus of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) on Monday. She pointed out that the New Education Policy (NEP)-2020 called for inclusive education and highlighted the importance of sign language education. The seven-day workshop, focusing on the promotion of Indian sign language, will conclude on September 25. NSS volunteers from the university teaching departments and affiliated colleges are taking part in the workshop.

Lecture on air pollution

Mahendragarh: The Central University of Haryana (CUH) organised a lecture on “Air pollution and sustainable development in the Delhi NCR region”. Prof AK Bhagi from Dyal Singh College, University of Delhi, was the key speaker while Prof Neelam Sangwan, Dean, School of Interdisciplinary and Applied Sciences, CUH, presided over the event. “The situation of air pollution in the country can be gauged from the fact that 15 of the most polluted cities in the world are from India. We all are spreading pollution directly or indirectly despite of all efforts,” said Bhagi.

British Council to teach English

Rohtak: To improve communication skills, confidence and employability of Hindi and Haryanvi-speaking students studying at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) in Rohtak, the university administration has partnered with the British Council to introduce a value-added course. The course, titled “English language competence for everyday life and professional career”, will be delivered by the British Council teachers in a hybrid mode, which combines live online classes with activity-based learning. MDU Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh said classes would commence from mid-October and interested students could apply online through the MDU website by September 26.