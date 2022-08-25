Rohtak: Extension lecturers fear being displaced

Demand online transfer policy for transparency | 2,000 employed at govt colleges

Rohtak, August 24

Extension (guest) lecturers working at government colleges are worried about their future as they are apprehensive of being displaced after the online transfer drive of regular faculty next month. They claim neither they have been included in the transfer policy nor their posts have been considered as filled.

Profs to submit choice in order of preference

  • All eligible assistant/associate professors will submit their choice of government colleges in order of preference from September 9 to 14 while from September 15 to 17, provisional allocation will be prepared of those employees who do not get their choice of preferences and transfer anywhere in the state.
  • If any employee fails to get one of his/her preferred option before posting them anywhere in the state, such unsuccessful employees can submit their fresh choices against remaining vacancies from September 19 to 20. The posting orders will be issued on September 27.

Around 2,000 extension lecturers are employed at government colleges across the state and they are being paid a fixed monthly remuneration of Rs 57,700. A majority of them have been working for the past several years but their posts have been shown vacant in the online transfer policy, which will leave a large number of extension lecturers displaced, says Ram Pal Badhwar, president, All Haryana Contractual Extension Lecturers Association.

He maintained it was for the first time when the government was going to shift the regular faculty in the colleges through an online transfer policy but it was committing discrimination with extension lecturers by not including them in it hence acute resentment against the decision prevailed among the extension lecturers who had been fulfilling the shortage of regular faculty for the past over a decade, he added.

“In the transfer drive, a majority of the lecturers will give preference to their nearby colleges. Since all posts of extension lecturers have been shown vacant hence they will easily get the college of their choice while extension lecturers in a considerable number will automatically get displaced,” said Badhwar.

He claimed there was standing instruction to adjust the displaced extension lecturers within a week but the process took a long time. Many such lecturers had been struggling to get the college for the past several weeks hence they demanded that not only extension lecturers be included in the transfer policy but also their posts be displayed as filled, he added.

Kanwar Pal Gurjar, Education Minister, said a delegation of extension lecturers met him yesterday and demanded they be included in the transfer drive. “We will discuss the issue with officials of the Higher Education Department to take a decision in this respect,” he added.

