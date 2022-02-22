Extension to Faridabad jail supdt challenged

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 21

The extension in service granted to the Faridabad district jail Superintendent, Jai Kishan Chhillar, “beyond his date of superannuation” on Monday came under judicial scanner with the filing of a petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The petitioner, Dharam Veer Singh, working as Deputy Superintendent Jail, Bhondsi, sought the quashing of the impugned order dated February 3, extending his services beyond February 28 — his date of superannuation. Appearing before Justice Arun Monga’s Bench, the petitioner contended: “The respondent has been given this order of extension just because of the reason that he is the blue-eyed baby of the State. In fact, he is the son-in-law of Hukam Singh, former Chief Minister of Haryana, and owing to these political connections, the petitioner has been given an extension on the basis of pseudo President award.”

He added that the extension order was passed “without any provision of law, any statutory source of power, any rule under the jail manual or any statutory rule governing the service conditions of the Superintendent Jail.

Taking up the matter, Justice Monga today fixed March 3 as the next date of hearing. —