Extortion racket busted, four arrested by Gurugram police

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 10

The Gurugram police have busted a gang that used to extort money from people by trapping them in the name of providing small loans through China-based applications. Four members of the gang, including a woman, have been arrested.

The accused targeted people via fake call centres in Gurugram and Noida. They have disbursed micro loans to around one lakh persons across India.

The four arrested accused were dummy directors and shareholders etc. of these Chinese firms. Three accused were arrested yesterday, while the fourth one was nabbed today. They were produced in a city court that remanded them in three-day police custody.

Those arrested were identified as Deepak of Mohan Garden, Sakshi Sethia of Mansarovar Garden, Ankit of Kapashera in New Delhi, and Divyansh of Sega Jagatpur village in Bulandshahar district of UP.

According to the police, a case was registered on May 10 at the Cyber Crime Police Station (East) following a complaint by a local resident.

The complainant told the police that he applied for a loan through an online app in September last year. He received the loan and it was repaid in October 2021. After that, he started receiving calls asking for loan repayment.

The victim said he had already repaid the loan, but his harassment continued. His morphed photographs were sent to his friends and relatives, bringing disrepute to him. He was asked to pay money to get all that stopped, he alleged.