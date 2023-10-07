Extortion Racket: ‘Lady don' held again, sent to judicial custody

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 6

“Lady don” Twinkle, wife of jailed gangster Amit Dagar (aide of gangster Kaushal Chaudhary), who was arrested again for extortion, was produced in a city court yesterday and sent to judicial custody. So far, 14 henchmen have been arrested for running the extortion racket.

Such was her terror in Khandsa mandi that commission agents and fruit and vegetable traders would sell vegetables at a higher price, the police claims. She would pocket the commission. Twinkle, who is a law graduate, was arrested in July and sent to jail. After coming out on bail, she again allegedly started to operate Kaushal Chaudhary’s gang.

A senior investigation officer said she had got in touch with Amit Dagar on the behest of a friend in 2016. Known as Twinkle Kaushik earlier and living in Jacobpura Colony, she was introduced to him by a friend of Dagar’s henchman, Sandeep, and friendship soon turned into love. Dagar eloped with her in 2016, and soon after they got married. They have two children.

“She was arrested earlier, too, but now she wanted to establish her supremacy in Khandsa Mandi,” said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).

