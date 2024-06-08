Extreme weather causing power outages, Sirsa residents suffer

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, June 7

Continuous power outages caused by damage to infrastructure due to extreme heat or storms have exacerbated people’s woes in the district. After heavy rainfall and strong winds, several areas in the city and villages in the district have been experiencing frequent power cuts, even as the department works to resolve various problems. Power cuts disrupt the day’s activities, and there is no rest at night for the residents as their sleep is taken away, too.

Power supply Disrupted Essential maintenance work will disrupt power supply in Sirsa from 7am to 9am on June 8

DHBVN officials urge residents to cooperate during the power outage period

Officials encouraged to report power-related problems at helpline numbers 98121-63045 and 98121-63046

Teams from the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) are consistently engaged in restoring power supply. Additionally, various officials stationed in Sirsa have lodged complaints with the electricity board officials due to the absence of power supply. Following a series of complaints, senior officials in Chandigarh have intervened in the matter and instructed local DHBVN officials to address the matter promptly. Several areas, including Kalanwali, Dabwali, Sirsa, Nathusari Chopta, Ellenabad, and Rania, witnessed complete disruptions in power supply after the storm.

According to information released by DHBVN, essential maintenance work will disrupt power supply in Sirsa from 7am to around 9am on June 8. Consequently, areas fed by the 11 KV Court Colony Feeder, including Court Colony, Bansal Colony, Barnala Road, Old Tehsil Road, Bhagat Singh Colony, will be affected. Similarly, areas powered by the 11 KV Hisar Road Feeder, such as Guru Nanak Nagar, Gobind Nagar, Khairpur, DC Colony, Ram Colony, MC Colony, Kanna Colony, Maharana Pratap Singh Chowk, Mahavir Colony, Friends Colony, and 11 KV Kirti Nagar Feeder, including Agrasen Colony, Auto Market, Kirti Nagar, Begu Road, Hari Vishnu Colony, will experience power disruptions.

DHBVN officials urged the residents to cooperate during the power outage period. They are also encouraged to report electricity-related problems at the department’s helpline numbers 98121-63045 and 98121-63046.

