Eye flu cases on rise in Karnal

Karnal, July 27

The district has witnessed a spurt in cases of eye flu, also known as conjunctivitis, in the past few days. Today, as many as 180 cases came to the Civil Hospital, said Dr Vinod Kamal, Civil Surgeon.

A large number of flu cases are also coming to private hospitals as well as other government hospitals. The Health Department has issued an advisory, saying that eye infection spreads rapidly during the rainy season and urged people to maintain hygiene.

“A large number of eye flu cases are coming to the OPD. Most patients have swollen red eyes and experience pain and irritation. Those infected should wear goggles and remain at home,” he said. Meanwhile, schools have asked parents not to send children to school if they are have eye flu.

#Karnal