Eyebrows raised at varying standards to re-appoint retired faculty at MDU

Rohtak, March 9

Eyebrows are being raised at the multiple standards being adopted for the re-appointment of retired faculty members at the teaching departments of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) here.

According to sources, some retired faculty members have been engaged for Rs 1,000 per lecture, with a ceiling of Rs 35,000 per month. Certain other retired faculty members have been appointed as part of the adjunct faculty, at Rs 5,000 per day with a monthly ceiling of Rs 80,000.

On the other hand, some retired members, who have been re-employed, receive their last drawn salary, excluding the pension. It means they continue to get the same salary and perks that they were getting before retirement.

“Such multiple standards for the re-appointment of the retired faculty members leave much scope for favouritism on the basis of recommendations and other considerations,” said a professor requesting not to be named.

Meanwhile, the MDU Executive Council okayed a proposal to extend the period of re-employment of a retired faculty member at the Department of Sociology at a meeting held here today, though the re-employment of the said teacher was opposed by the Head of the Department.

Stating that the performance and conduct of the said faculty member were unsatisfactory, Prof Desraj, Head of Department of Sociology at the MDU, had requested the Vice-Chancellor not to consider the re-employment. Meanwhile, MDU Teachers’ Association president Dr Vikas Siwach said there should be a uniform policy for the re-appointment of the faculty members.

