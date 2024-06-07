Eyeing Assembly polls, Rohtak BJP leaders want local issues redressed on priority

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, June 6

Local issues like the scarcity of potable water, erratic power supply, flaws in property and family IDs — which played a crucial role in the defeat of the BJP in Rohtak in the Lok Sabha elections — will be raised by local leaders of the saffron party before their state leadership so as to get them redressed at the earliest.

Party sources said that the move aimed at pacifying residents so that the Congress could not take advantage of this.

As per reports, a big section of the local population is annoyed with the BJP over these issues. Though the government made efforts to redress such grievances, these proved to be insufficient.

Residents of several colonies are forced to buy potable water to meet their daily requirement. The city has witnessed many protests in the past one month against the scarcity of drinking water.

Residents have also been facing problems due to mistakes in the record of property IDs. “It seems that local issues have played a spoiler for the BJP in Rohtak city in the Lok Sabha elections, so we have sought a meeting with the party’s state organising secretary. We will request him to take some vital steps instantly to resolve these public grievances on priority, otherwise these will again be flagged by the Congress ahead of the upcoming Assembly poll,” said Ashok Khurana, BJP’s incharge of Rohtak Lok Sabha election.

Khurana maintained the BJP had worked efficiently nationally in the past decade, but local issues turned out to be detrimental for it in Rohtak. “The issues will be put up at the meeting which would be organised soon to reflect upon the reasons behind losing five seats in the state,” he added.

Shamsher Singh Kharak, BJP’ state media co-incharge, said though the Lok Sabha elections were usually contested on national issues, this time, local issues took centre stage as people were frustrated. “We will bring these factors to the notice of the state party leadership and urge it to ensure their quick redressal,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Rohtak