Eyeing women voters, CM’s wife seeks support for him, Khattar

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 7

Eyeing women voters, Suman Saini, wife of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, took centre stage on Sunday in the election campaign at the Karnal Assembly segment, from where her husband is contesting the byelection for the post of MLA.

However, the Congress and other opposition parties are yet to declare their candidates, but the BJP has taken the lead by declaring Saini’s candidature from the Karnal Assembly byelection. They are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the victory of BJP candidates from both the Karnal Assembly and the Karnal Lok Sabha seat.

During her campaign, she interacted with people, party workers and elders to seek their support for her husband.

Suman also sought vote for former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is contesting from the Karnal Lok Sabha elections.

She conducted a meeting with party workers at the party district office ‘Karna Kamal’, listening keenly to their suggestions and point of views. Apart from boosting their morale, she exhorted them to apprise voters of the development works done by the BJP at the Centre and state level.

The party workers and leaders assured her of victory with a record margin for both CM and former CM from the Karnal Assembly byelection and the Lok Sabha seat, respectively. Thereafter, she sought blessings at Niranari Bhawan and attended the ‘Agarwal Yuvak-Yuvati Parichay Sammelan’ at Ramlila Ground in the city. She assured them that Saini would try his best to meet their expectations.

She also sought blessings by attending a religious programme at the Kamboj Dharamshala.

The CM’s wife interacted with women at the residence of former Mayor Renu Bala Gupta during lunch. She said, “The doors of our residence are always open for all. With your support, CM Saini and former CM Khattar will serve society well,” she added. Later Suman interacted with people at the residence of party worker Priyanka Kathpalia and appealed to them for bringing every voter from their homes to cast their vote.

She also chaired a programme at Gautampur Gamri, where several people from other parties joined the BJP. She welcomed them into the party fold and assured them of full support.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Nayab Singh Saini