Eyesore on the prime road of Panchkula

While entering Panchkula from housing board chowk, one is welcome by a small hoarding exhibiting a name on the footpath of sector 9 and exactly opposite petrol pump of sector 16 which is an eye sore on the beauty of the city. HSVP had installed an informative display board showing position of sectors for the public a decade ago and simultaneously some miscreant defaced it with writing his name in bold red letters eclipsing the vital information. The most negligent and irritating aspect observed is that this spot is daily crossed by VIPs, MLAs and officials of HSVP and MC but since a decade, no one has bothered to object, remove, clean, change this defaced hoarding . Hope this picture will attract attention of the officials concerned. Madan Gupta Spatu, Panchkula

No check on violation of Traffic rules

Flouting of traffic rules with ease has emerged as a menace here despite tall claims of resorting to measures aimed at maintaining discipline on the roads here. The traffic management in the city has gone for a toss these days in view of the bottlenecks created due to closing or diversion of routes due to ongoing development works in several parts of the city. One of the most affected has been the bypass road and the main roads crossing it to connect the East and West parts of the city, where huge traffic snarls and jams have become common at peak hours. Satinder Duggal, Faridabad