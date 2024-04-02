Eying 100% voter turnout, Sirsa authorities reach out to youth

Our Correspondent

Sirsa. April 1

District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner RK Singh said efforts were being made by the district administration to achieve a 100 per cent voter turnout in the Lok Sabha election. Awareness messages were being disseminated, especially targeting the youth, through various departmental awareness programmes. The DC said this at a meeting regarding poll preparations with local officials on Saturday.

He emphasised on the importance of reaching every household and urged all eligible voters to vote. Educational institutions were actively engaging the youth, administering pledges for a 100 per cent turnout. The DC said the Education Department was motivating the young voters in district colleges to participate in the upcoming elections. Additionally, various publicity and outreach programmes were being conducted. Awareness vehicles were also deployed under the Voter Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, in rural and urban areas of Sirsa district for promoting the 100 per cent voter turnout campaign.

Furthermore, selfie points were set up at public places by the administration, especially to attract young voters, emphasising the importance of voting. Rallies were being organised at school and colleges for increasing awareness among the people about the significance of voting, especially among youngsters, so that they could encourage their parents and neighbours to vote on May 25.

DC RK Singh also stressed on the need be vigilant to prevent illegal sale of liquor in the district in view of the ensuing Lok Sabha election. He said relevant departments should keep a watch and check liquor contracts to ensure there was no illegal sale. If the sale of illegal liquor was found anywhere, strict action would be taken against those involved, he added. District Election Officer RK Singh chaired a videoconference, collaborating with Mansa district officials from Punjab, to address border-related concerns ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Stressing on inter-departmental coordination, he urged the Vigilance officials to keep a watch against illegal activities like liquor, cash, and weapons trafficking. Officials were instructed to share updates through WhatsApp groups for prompt action.

