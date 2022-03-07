Face-recognition attendance in Yamunanagar MC offices

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, March 6

Adapting to new technology, Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) has installed face-recognition attendance marking systems at its all three offices in Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

The data of the regular and outsourced employees of the MCYJ is being uploaded and the face-recognition-based attendance will be started, soon. As per the authorities of the MCYJ, this move will help in making the staff members punctual and curb absenteeism at the offices.

According to information, there are 70 regular employees and 240 outsourced employees posted at three offices of the MCYJ.

Two offices of the MCYJ are situated in Yamunanagar — one near Shahid Bhagat Singh Chowk and the other close to Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk. The third office is situated in Jagadhri city.

Ashok Kumar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner of the MCYJ, said all staff members, on office duty would have to file attendance using facial-recognition system.

He said Mayor Madan Chauhan and Municipal Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata wanted that habit of absenteeism should be curbed in the offices of the MCYJ and staff members should be punctual about their duty.

“We have installed face-recognition attendance marking systems at all three offices situated close to Shahid Bhagat Singh Chowk, Kanhaiya Sahib Chowk and in Jagadhri. The new system will be used to mark the attendance of the staff posted in the offices,” said Ashok Kumar.

However, he said the manual way of marking attendance would continue for the field staff. He added that the new attendance system would help to follow Covid guidelines as the attendance would be taken without touching the machine.

“All employees need to ensure that their face comes within the camera’s frame to mark their attendance as it is based on facial recognition,” said Ashok Kumar, Deputy Municipal Commissioner.